GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Learn from the pros: Boulder Symphony begins…

Business

Learn from the pros: Boulder Symphony begins teaching academy

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Think your fifth grader has what it takes to be the next Beethoven or Chopin?

Soon your would-be musical phenom will have a chance to train with a real professional from the Boulder Symphony.

Coming out of COVID-19 pandemic, a challenging (to say the least) time for organizers of live events, the symphony’s new Boulder Symphony Music Academy has “found a way to persevere and keep giving music to the city.” symphony executive director Andrew Krimm told BizWest.

“We rallied our board and our musicians to see what kinds of things we can do to create sustainability … and think outside the box” in terms of revenue generation,” symphony conductor Devin Patrick Hughes said.

The lessons, provided by orchestra members, create revenue both for musicians and the symphony. They are available to anyone over the age of 4, but are mainly catered to school-aged kids and teens.

Students need not be budding Brahms to sign up, and the lessons are “perfect for beginners,” Krimm said.

Hughes said the academy can serve to build upon skills that students learn as part of the school band or other musical activities.

The academy is designed to “give younger musicians an all encompassing experience,” he said. “If a kid decides they want to become a musician or a music teacher, that’s one of the greatest things we can see evolve from the students we work with.”

Customers buy 36 sessions spread over the school year, and students receive free tickets to Boulder Symphony events. Parents can get tickets at half-price.

“It’s really cool that kids can come take lessons, then on Saturday night see their teachers playing in the orchestra at a concert,” Krimm said.

The academy will be housed at 4730 Table Mesa Drive in a space owned by local real estate magnate Stephen Tebo.

“He’s been extremely generous in getting us some space that works for us financially and is the right size,” Krimm said. “Without (Tebo), none of this would be possible.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Stylish Women’s Apparel

    You know Christina’s Luxuries has the finest collection of intimate wear. Did you know Christina’s also has some of the...
  2. Carpet Masters Says Adore Your Floors !

    When Carpet Masters of Colorado says “Adore your floor” they truly mean it. The Carpet Masters team is here to...
  3. Celebrate Independent Senior Living

    Celebrate independent senior living in a community designed for older adults who want the enrichment of an engaging lifestyle without...
  4. Investment 101: 6 Simple But Profound Tips For Beginners

    You’re probably concerned about your retirement plans and how your fiscal future will pan out. While it may be hard...
  5. Fred Smith Knows Real Estate

    Fred Smith knows real estate—especially the neighborhoods of southeast Denver, where he has lived for over 50 years. He knows...