News

Applications for Boulder County’s 2022 Worthy Cause funding open

Boulder County’s Worthy Cause Request for Funding application for 2022 is now open, allowing nonprofit human service agencies and housing authorities to apply for capital funds.

Worthy Cause funds are invested in projects meant to strengthen community-oriented services such as early childhood education and family support, as well as to help secure basic needs like food and shelter. Boulder County voters approved an extension of the Worthy Cause sales and tax use fund during the 2017 general election, which allocates a small percentage of Boulder County sales and use tax revenue for these capital projects.

The application for funding must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16. To apply, visit bit.ly/3wjl081. For more information about Worthy Cause and the application process, contact Annie Scott at ascott@bouldercounty.org.

