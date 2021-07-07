Boulder, Frederick students among state vaccination scholarship winners

Boulder’s Merridee Ryan came home about noon Wednesday to find a message saying her 13-year-old son had won a $50,000 scholarship.

When she called back, she was told they needed to be in Denver at the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion in less than two hours if her son, Quentin Ryan, wanted to accept it.

“We jumped in the car and raced down,” she said. “We got to meet Gov. Polis, who was great. Quentin is still in shock.”

Added Quentin, “I did not think it was real. I thought someone was trying to scam me.”

Another local winner, 16-year-old Delaney Frank of Frederick, had a little more time to prepare for Wednesday’s state press conference after finding out she won the day before. But, she said, she still can’t quite believe it.

“I was very shocked,” she said.

The Boulder and Frederick students were among the last batch of those selected for the state’s $50,000 scholarship for 12 to 17 year olds who have received the coronavirus vaccine. The other three recipients announced Wednesday included Megan L., a 17-year-old senior from Loveland.

The Colorado Comeback Cash scholarship is part of the state’s effort to increase vaccination rates statewide. Students who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine were eligible to receive a scholarship. A total of 25 students will receive scholarships.

Quentin, an incoming eighth grader at Boulder’s Summit Middle School, has some time to decide what he wants to major in and where he wants to go to college, but is considering architecture. Having a scholarship, he said, will give him more options.

He said he was excited to get the vaccine.

“I knew I could go out and do activities and not sit in my house and be bored,” he said. “I was sick of wearing masks.”

His mom said a more normal summer, including hanging out with his friends, riding bikes, swimming and camping, was a big incentive. So was protecting younger children who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine, including his 6-year-old brother.

“He knew the importance of it,” she said.

Delaney was less excited about the vaccine, said said, only because she really hates needles. But it was worth it, she said, to try to get back to normal, especially when playing volleyball and basketball. Her mom, who works in the medical field, also encouraged her.

“I thought it was the right thing to do,” she said.

In the fall, she’s attending the cosmetology program at the Boulder Technical Education Center. After graduation, she wants to use the scholarship money to get her business degree so she can potentially open her own hair salon, possibly in partnership with a cousin.

“I’m happy now that more people are getting the vaccine,” she said. “It makes it easier in sports. I’m excited things are getting back to normal.”