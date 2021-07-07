Governments in Boulder County talk gun violence prevention in wake of new state legislation

In light of the recently passed bill that affirms municipalities’ ability to enact gun legislation, officials from cities and towns across Boulder County are considering ways to work collaboratively on gun violence prevention.

The law, signed June 19 by Gov. Jared Polis, allows local governments to enact regulations or laws governing or prohibiting the sale, purchase, transfer or possession of firearms, ammunition or accessories. There were four primary sponsors, including legislators Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, and Rep. Edie Hooton, D-Boulder.

“Every community has their own ideas about what makes them feel safe and they can be vastly different,” Hooton said Wednesday during the Boulder County Consortium of Cities meeting. “We come from a very large state.”

The Consortium of Cities is composed of Boulder, Boulder County, Erie, Jamestown, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Lyons, Nederland, Superior, Ward and Broomfield County. Most jurisdictions were represented at Wednesday’s meeting. The consortium is meant to provide a structure that promotes interaction and communication among local governments in Boulder County.

When it comes to gun violence prevention, that’s particularly important, according to those who participated in Wednesday’s meeting. In the days after the mass shooting at King Soopers in which 10 people died, Superior Trustee Tim Howard said he contacted Boulder City Council member Rachel Friend to discuss ways other communities in Boulder County could assist the city.

“We need to accept the fact: We’re not going to end mass shootings. We’re not going to end gun violence,” Howard said. “But we can make things a bit better and potentially lay out a framework that could be followed by others. The more that join, potentially, the safer we can make it for folks.”

“It is a really big lift for cities,” Friend agreed. “And a big part of what Tim and I are trying to do today is to start a dialogue about how we can make that really much easier and doable for each individual city to adopt.”

Since adopting its assault weapons ban in 2018, Boulder officials have acknowledged that it is difficult to enforce. In March, days before a gunman killed 10 people at the Boulder grocery store, the city said it would stop enforcement altogether after the district court ruled state statute preempted local governments from restricting gun sales and possession.

The new state legislation will allow Boulder to reconsider enforcement of its ban.

Among other things, the Consortium of Cities hopes to work in tandem to provide municipalities with model ordinances to choose from.

In doing so, Howard argued that it will be important to tap into data and resources provided by national experts and to engage with Colorado district attorneys and the state attorney general’s office. Representatives from Everytown for Gun Safety and the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence attended Wednesday’s meeting to discuss potential ordinances they said would be effective in preventing gun violence without fully restricting people from owning guns.

Still, while most argue that gun violence legislation works best when everyone is on board and working toward a common goal, that’s not always easy to achieve.

The chatroom of Wednesday’s meeting was dominated by gun advocates who expressed frustration that there was not an opportunity for community comment during the meeting and that there were no Second Amendment experts or advocates available to provide a different perspective during the meeting.

“It’s really a lost opportunity that we can’t have a balanced discussion,” one person wrote.

“There are so many ways to respond with this new legislation,” another added. “It appears like the speakers only represent one type of response.”

Although there was no opportunity for public comment Wednesday, officials said each town, city and county would have public hearings if considering new legislation.