I Have a Dream Foundation returns to in-person events with July 19 golf tournament

The last major event conducted by the I Have a Dream Foundation of Boulder County — the Dream Maker Breakfast — occurred March 12, 2020, just one day before Colorado Gov. Jared Polis banned large gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, 16 months later, the organization — which provides support to under-resourced students and their families — is getting back into the event business with the 18th annual I Have a Dream Foundation Golf Tournament, scheduled for July 19 at the Omni Interlocken Golf Club, 800 Eldorado Blvd., in Broomfield.

The event will include a co-ed, 18-hole tournament, costing $225 per player or $900 for a foursome, and a nine-hole ladies tournament, costing $125 per player or $500 for a foursome.

And although certain elements of the tournament from past years will be missing — no after-tournament raffle, silent auction or awards — organizers are hoping for a successful foray back to in-person events.

“Events have been a very big part of fundraising for this organization for a very long time, and so that’s why this golf is such a big deal because it’s the first time we’re actually getting more than 10 people together to go sort of celebrate our impact and fundraise,” said Danielle Staunton, development director for the I Have a Dream Foundation of Boulder County.

But she said corporate sponsorships, which represent the bulk of the revenue the organization derives from the tournament, will be down.

But it’s a step forward for the organization. The March 2020 breakfast drew far fewer attendees than normal, and in the months that followed, the organization missed out on the golf tournament and another signature event — a fall luncheon.

The golf tournament typically raised $50,000 to $100,000. Even more damaging, the lack of a fall luncheon cost the organization about $2 million, including $1.8 million to support a new class, or cohort, and another $250,000 in other donations.

“We weren’t able to have any of those last year,” Staunton said.

The organization responded by cultivating relationships with donors via telephone or Zoom, “just to make sure everybody was OK,” Staunton said.

The organization also conducted a virtual Town Hall when the new CEO, Perla Delgado, joined in August.

The Town Hall drew several hundred virtual attendees and was followed up by a listening tour — “Plåticas con Perla,” or “Conversations with Perla” — inviting stakeholders such as parents, students, partners and supporters to participate and ask questions about the organization.

The I Have a Dream Foundation provides a wide range of support within Boulder County, including academic, social and emotional support. The program supports 600 students and 1,100 families.

The organization’s staff of 35 is supplemented by hundreds of volunteers.

Albert Manzi, publisher of Prairie Mountain Media, is a board member of the Boulder County foundation. Prairie Mountain Media is the parent company of the Boulder Daily Camera, the Longmont Times-Call and the Colorado Hometown Weekly.

Staunton said most people might think first of the academic support the I Have a Dream Foundation provides to students.

“But another big piece of what we do is provide social and emotional support,” she said, “and doing that at a very young age. We actually talk about supporting students from first grade to first job.”

Support for students changed during the past year, including helping students connect electronically and shifting tutoring online.

Looking at the rest of 2021, Staunton remains unsure about whether the luncheon will occur.

“We didn’t have it in 2020, and we’re on the fence about 2021,” Staunton said. “It’s getting close enough that we just don’t feel like people are going to be ready for that type of experience.”

In the meantime, the golf tournament will provide a test of the public’s willingness to attend such events. Register for the I Have a Dream of Boulder County golf tournament at birdease.com/golf2021.

