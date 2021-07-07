Sweater closes $2.3M round

Sweater LLC, an investing platform aimed at making venture-capital investing more accessible, has closed on a $2.3 million pre-seed fundraising round, 50% more than the company initially sought to raise.

The company received the go-ahead from the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission late last year to begin building its fund, according to a Sweater news release. The waitlist to access Sweater will open this month, with an expected public market launch in early 2022.

“It’s about leveling the playing field for people who want to be personally invested in the products that shape their everyday lives,” Sweater CEO Jesse Randall said in the release. “Our product will demystify the venture capital process through exclusive educational programming and will give front row seats as Sweater creates a portfolio of venture-backed companies.”

Investors in the pre-seed round included Motivate VC, MRTNZ Ventures, Bison Ventures and Spacestation Investments.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC