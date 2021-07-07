Trickster Carousel brings vaudeville-inspired swing and jazz to Boulder Theater

On the cover of David Williams’ Trickster Carousel’s “Snake Oil” album, onlookers are met with the gaze of a blonde coyly holding a serpent in front of her face. Behind her is a red-striped background that we can only assume is a panel of a carnival tent that when pushed back may reveal a sword swallower, bearded lady or titillating peep show.

The woman, fittingly, is Queen Serpentine of Boulder Burlesque, a dance troupe Trickster Carousel collaborated with in 2020 as part of the Boulder Fringe Festival.

The record’s art — much like the 12 songs on it — possess a vaudeville-esque vibe.While the five-member group’s essence is undeniably theatrical, they don’t come off as incredibly cheesy.

Sure, there’s a certain level of lusty kitsch, but all that is superseded by the tight musicianship of members, lyrical excellence of Williams and impressive vocal chops of Ashlynn Manning, who spent her 20s in Brooklyn as an electropop dancer.

“Cradle to the Grave” is a swinging track about the birds and the bees that relays the importance of getting it on — and getting it on often.

“Trapeze” is a sultry serenade filled with flamenco sounds and metaphors about following one’s own path without a safety net.

Trickster Carousel takes the Boulder Theater stage on Thursday, July 15, at 8 p.m., to celebrate the release of the latest album. Tickets are $25.

We caught up with Williams to find out more about his fascination with the gritty carnival culture of yesteryear, what folks can expect from the band’s upcoming Boulder Theater show and what music can often be found on repeat in his Louisville home.

Kalene McCort: Love the theatrical vibe of the latest album. How long did this record take to come together and where would you say you gleaned your inspiration from?

David Williams: When I was 13, a carnival came to my town in DeKalb, Ill., set up in an empty field across from the high school. In those days, carnivals were pretty rough. My buddy and I helped the merry-go-round guy set it up, for five bucks each and we took our money and played all the carny games, like trying to get a hoop on a pop bottle. If you did, you won a pack of cigarettes. Ha! True. They were 35 cents a pack in those days.

Well, at night there was a peep show, you had to be 18 to get in to, so we snuck in and saw it and I wrote the “Carnival Song” about that experience. I lived in Nashville a couple of years ago and a friend of mine, who is a Grammy winner, highlighted that song by reading it word for word at the Nashville Songwriters’ Association as an example of a masterwork in songwriting. But it has always been popular with audiences. So during COVID, I revisited that theme, found some photos online by Susan Meiselas and I got into the idea of writing the songs for the album.

KM: Have you always had an affinity for swing music and vaudeville-inspired entertainment?

DW: I studied mandolin with the great Jethro Burns in Chicago, of Homer and Jethro fame, and he learned all his style off of the even greater Django Reinhardt, the French gypsy guitarist who — with Stéphane Grappelli — started the Hot Club of France in the ‘30s in Paris. So, I loved this music as soon as I heard it and started playing it in my 20s.

Of course, we didn’t have access to YouTube and all the ways of learning back then … having to listen to Django by dropping the needle on a record over and over again. During COVID we did a collaboration with Boulder Burlesque, a live streaming show, and I wrote some of the songs with this event in mind, like “Strip Girl.”

KM: What can attendees expect from your upcoming Boulder Theater show?

DW: Well, the band is spectacular and while I wrote the songs for the album, Ashlynn Manning sings most of them, and she is a true cabaret performer. She has the energy and stage presence of a Liza Minnelli and takes my songs to a new dramatic level. And all the members of the band are just great.

I sing some as well and I’m a gypsy-jazz guitarist, so that element is in the music — gypsy jazz, swing, jazz, blues and Americana. I am also a screenwriter, novelist, short-story writer, so my songs are literary in the tradition of writers such as Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen, Randy Newman — as each song digs into a character or a theme, sometimes funny, sometimes tragic, but telling a story. One critic called my songs “jazz stories” and I just loved that description — it’s perfect.

KM: I’m curious, what musical artists, past or present, can you not get enough of?

DW: I really love the great music of the ‘30s, especially Billie Holiday and all the blues artists and the jazz artists, with — like I said — a fondness for Django and Grappelli. But I also, as a singer-songwriter, love a handful of songwriters — John Prine, Cohen, Dylan, Springsteen, Waits — who have a literary sense and write with depth. There are not many of them. Very few.

KM: After listening to “Snake Oil,” I feel like there is great potential for a stage play inspired by the album. Is this something you could see yourself doing in the future? Any bucket-list goals you hope to cross off soon?

DW: I’m currently working with a producer in Hollywood and I have written three separate pilots for series for Netflix or Amazon that we are in the process of getting out there. It is a very complicated process, getting a studio signed on, the money people and getting actors to commit to a series, but that is what is happening now in my life, with fingers crossed.

The arts are always a gamble and you just never know what will take off and what will not. But I love writing about the lives of characters, love writing stories and I do feel that art is something that can move people to become more empathetic, more compassionate, as through stories we learn what it is to walk in another person’s shoes and live their life. By doing so we have the chance to rid ourselves of the prejudices we hold against those other than ourselves. Nothing else is as powerful.

I also wrote a book on the brain, called “The Trickster Brain” and in that book I describe how most of the decisions we make are emotional, as the brain did not evolve to “think.” As Antonio Damasio, a great neuroscientist, said: “The brain is a feeling machine that thinks, not a thinking machine that feels.” That means that most of behaviors and thoughts do not emanate from any kind of logic, but they stem from the oldest parts of the brain that are ancient, primal, primitive. That is why we so often get things terribly wrong. The Trickster is an archetype — what occurs in every culture on earth, and he/she can be either bad, good or both. We all have a trickster inside of us and he represents the primitive brain. The best aspects of the trickster is his rebellion against authority, his desire to stand up against tyranny, fascism, being the wise fool and telling truth to power, as the fool in “King Lear” does. So that is why we are Trickster Carousel — holding to that ideal of showing the other side of things that are more true, that are not afraid to speak out.

And the carousel is the constant sense of change, magic, wonder, that we are all part of. We did a photoshoot at the Carousel of Happiness, in Ned, and the guy there spent 27 years carving the animals on the carousel. So cool. We honor the sense of play, the sense of wonderment in the world, and the mystery of animals, for Trickster characters are often portrayed as animals — coyote, rabbit, fox, spider, raven, the monkey king, etc., all over the world, in all the world’s diverse cultures.