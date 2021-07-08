Boulder City Council to step toward in-person meetings next week

Members of the Boulder City Council will return to in-person regular meetings in the council chambers on Tuesday, but the public will have to continue watching and participating online.

“This phased approach was intended to give the city time to better address technical, logistic and public health best practices for hybrid meetings that include a mix of in-person and remote participation with the public as well,” Engagement Specialist Ryan Hanschen said.

The Council in May expressed a similar intent, noting that it wanted to take “baby steps” when working toward returning to the council chambers — first by returning with council members and essential staff and then by phasing in the public.

The Colorado Open Meetings law requires that meetings of three or more members of a public body where public business is discussed remain open to the public. However, it doesn’t define what that means, according to Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition Executive Director Jeff Roberts.

“As long as the city allows access by Zoom and telephone and makes it easy for the public to ascertain who is talking, they’re probably fulfilling their obligation under the letter of the law,” Roberts said.

Roberts recommended hybrid meetings as a way to bridge the gap.

“I imagine that some people would rather attend in person now that most restrictions have been lifted,” Roberts said. “There will be people who will much rather give public comment in person because they feel it is more effective.”

The city is working toward that but has not yet specified a timeline for when such meetings might occur. Hybrid meetings would include in-person public participation, both for those who are viewing and those who are speaking, as well as remote access for those who prefer to attend meetings that way.

Hanschen said there have been a number of benefits to virtual meetings because it allows easier access for those who may not have the transportation, time or child care necessary to make it to the Municipal Building.

“Our community has shared that they enjoy the convenience of being able to participate in council meetings remotely, so we aim to preserve that ability going forward, making our meetings more accessible to everyone,” he said.

Study sessions and City Council subcommittee meetings will remain fully virtual for the time being.

A number of other area councils and boards have returned to in-person meetings that are open to the public, including Longmont City Council and Broomfield City Council. The Board of Boulder County Commissioners, however, is continuing to conduct business virtually.

When Boulder City Council members first discussed returning to the dais almost two months ago, a number of council members said they’d feel more comfortable if the city could require vaccinations.

Former City Attorney Tom Carr said in the May 11 meeting that the city’s human resources department recommended not asking about people’s vaccination status. However, Carr said he thought it would probably be all right from a legal perspective.

The staff team, at that time, had been considering ways to go about it “in a way that’s respectful of people and doesn’t make people feel ostracized or unsafe,” Carr said.