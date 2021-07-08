CDPHE reports two new COVID-19 outbreaks in Boulder County

Since last week, two new COVID-19 outbreaks were determined in Boulder County, one at an area rehabilitation center and one at a private school.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an outbreak at Life Care Center of Longmont was determined June 30 and involved one resident case and one staff case.

This is the fourth outbreak reported at Life Care Center of Longmont.

An outbreak was determined at the business April 3, 2020, according to CDPHE data. The outbreak involved 13 resident cases, 12 staff cases and one resident death. The outbreak was resolved July 22, 2020.

The second outbreak at Life Care Center of Longmont was determined Oct. 22, 2020, and involved 99 resident cases, 50 staff cases and 32 resident deaths. The outbreak was resolved Feb. 6.

The third outbreak was determined Feb. 23 and involved three resident cases, three staff cases and one resident death, according to state data. It was resolved May 3.

Officials with the business did not return requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

The second outbreak since last week was at Primrose School of Longmont and was determined June 30, 2021. It involved one staff case and eight attendee cases, according to CDPHE data.

This is the second outbreak at Primrose School of Longmont, according to state data. The first outbreak was determined Jan. 21. It involved four staff cases and five attendee cases. It was resolved Feb. 22.

Officials with the school did not return requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

According to the CDPHE, four of the older COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Boulder County are still ongoing. The state considers a COVID-19 outbreak resolved when 28 days have passed with no new infections at the site.

Since last week, no new COVID-19 outbreaks have been resolved, according to the CDPHE.