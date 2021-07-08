GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Gores Group SPAC to have merger vote July 20

Business

Gores Group SPAC to have merger vote July 20

By | BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Stockholders of the Boulder-based special-purpose acquisition company Gores Holdings VI Inc. (NYSE: GHVI) will vote at 9 a.m. July 20 whether to approve the blank-check company’s merger with California 3D imaging software company Matterport Inc., according to documents filed Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

As a SPAC, Gores Holdings VI has no operations other than finding a private company to take public. It agreed in June to merge with Matterport. If the merger is approved by shareholders, the companies will combine and be publicly traded under the Matterport name.

Matterport uses artificial intelligence to create interactive 3D models of physical spaces, such as buildings for lease or sale, allowing potential tenants or buyers to tour the space virtually.

The companies also announced Wednesday that Matterport has been adopted by U.K.-based FocalAgent, the largest digital real estate marketing tool in the kingdom.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. STEM Charter School In Longmont

    Flagstaff Academy is proud to be a STEM charter school in Longmont. It is in the St. Vrain School District,...
  2. The Leader In Northern Colorado Roofing

    AJ Shirk Roofing is the leader in northern Colorado roofing. They have been providing expert roofing services to northern Colorado...
  3. Life Is Better With Art

    Independence Gallery in Loveland believes life is better with art! Find an original artwork here that cheers you up, calms...
  4. Personal Banking, Personal Service

    What are your financial goals? Whether you are planning to purchase a home, starting a college fund for the kids,...
  5. Do You Suffer From Psoriasis?

    Do you suffer from psoriasis—those patches of dry skin that often occur on elbows, hands, knees and elsewhere? Psoriasis is...