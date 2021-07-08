IRES: Median home prices moderate slightly in June over May

Median home prices moderated a bit in June throughout the region, except in Boulder and Greeley, where prices went up. Total properties sold were up throughout the region, according to data compiled by Information and Real Estate Services LLC, the multiple listing service for the region.

Boulder median prices for single-family homes jumped from $1.23 million to $1.32 million for the month of June, with 94 properties sold. A year ago, the median price was $995,000. Boulder has seen median prices above the million mark every month this year so far.

Likewise in Greeley/Evans, median prices jumped from $370,000 to $375,000, IRES reported. A total of 159 single-family homes sold in June. Last year, median prices were $321,850 in June.

Other markets saw declines in median prices:

Fort Collins — June median of $507,750 compared with $533,718 in May and $450,000 a year ago in June. A total of 354 properties sold in June.

Longmont — The median dropped from $555,000 in May to $535,000 in June, compared with $442,500 a year ago in June. A total of 115 properties were sold.

Loveland/Berthoud — The May median of $500,000 fell to $464,900 in June, compared with $400,000 in June a year ago. Median sales prices in Loveland have been in the mid-$400,000s for every month this year except for May. A total of 253 properties sold in June.

Estes Park — Resort community Estes Park saw median prices decline from $659,000 in May to $625,000 in June, compared with $502,500 in June a year ago. A total of 43 single-family properties sold in June.

