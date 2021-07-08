Man rescued after falling from Second Flatiron in Boulder

Boulder County crews were able to rescue a man who fell while scrambling the Second Flatiron on Wednesday.

Three people were scrambling the Second Flatiron at about 6 p.m. Wednesday when one of them, an 18-year-old man from Lafayette, fell. The man fell about 15 feet, but his fall was slowed by his friend behind him and a tree.

Rescuers reached the man and determined his injuries were not life-threatening. He was taken out on a stretcher to an ambulance stationed at Bluebell Shelter and driven to a local hospital.

The rescue lasted three hours.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Boulder County Parks and Open Space and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group all assisted with the rescue.