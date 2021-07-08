Niwot invites residents to help raise funds for annual jazz festival

Niwot Jazz Festival organizers invite residents to bid for local items in its virtual charity auction to help raise funds for its annual festival in September.

Niwot-based Inkberry Books, the festival organizer, extended its online charity auction an additional week for residents to bid on local items, the proceeds of which will help fund the Niwot Jazz Festival this year.

Originally the virtual auction was scheduled to end Friday. However, because the event is $3,000 short of making its $18,000 fundraising goal, event organizers extended the auction deadline.

“Jazz music is back and needs support,” Niwot Jazz Festival Director and Inkberry Books co-owner Gene Hayworth said. “We will have all kinds of jazz represented in our festival this year — like from the birthplace of jazz in New Orleans, to salsa jazz, and regional jazz classics, like big band swing and Gypsy jazz.”

Jazz-lovers, bookworms, art enthusiasts and foodies can bid on a collection of donated items to help fund the Sept. 4 Niwot Jazz Festival by going to bit.ly/NIWOTJAZZ. Bidding ends at 8 p.m. July 15.

Niwot Jazz Festival, previously called the Jazz on 2nd Ave Festival, is rebranding new event lead organizers and sponsors but will “feature a lot of the same great fun and jazz music we’ve always had,” Hayworth said.

“We have a very eclectic collection of items to bid on, like books and art from local authors and artists, to jazz piano lessons and musical samplings, and gift certificates for various restaurants and cheese producers,” Hayworth said.

“On a scale of one-to-10, we are at an 11 on the scale of excitement and being able to have jazz fill our streets once again,” Hayworth said. “Niwot did not have its festival last year due to the pandemic and (the festival) will look a little different this year.”

Niwot Jazz Festival music coordinator and Inkberry Books co-owner Keith Waters said he is ecstatic to have community members come together again to enjoy jazz music after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

“Jazz music is just this powerful medium that speaks to us all in its various renditions, whether that’s contemporary, classical New Orleans jazz, Latino jazz or even modernized jazz. It’s that soul filling music that speaks to us all where we are at in life,” Waters said.

This year, the Niwot jazz festival is a one-day event, from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 4.

This year’s festival theme, “Funk n’ Jazz,” promises to “capture the spirit of jazz from its earliest inception to modern day acoustics that residents of all ages will appreciate,” Hayworth said.

More information about tickets, musicians and groups, entrance rules and schedule of events is available at Niwot’s website at bit.ly/Jazzon2nd or by visiting the Niwot Jazz Festival website at niwotjazz.org. Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday and the event is looking for volunteers.

“It’s a great atmosphere to have some family-friendly fun and it’s free — open to any and all who love jazz music,” Waters said.