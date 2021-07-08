Intimate evenings at Sunflower Farm come with food trucks, musicians, roaming animals

Live music is back in full force and while some venues offer a selection of cocktails and varied concessions, few provide chances to watch a flamboyant peacock strut, pet and feed a baby goat or explore over 50 lush acres — until now.

A couple months ago, Sunflower Farm — a rural haven, located at 11150 Prospect Road in Longmont, that serves the community through various educational programs — launched Summer Music Evenings.

The Wednesday night series pairs the beauty of nature and local eats with intimate concerts for an entertainment experience unlike any other along the Front Range.

“This is our first summer of hosting music evenings on the farm with our brand-new Sunflower Stage,” said Liz Napp, Sunflower Farm’s manager and program administrator. “We’ve done Farmfest for many years, where people come with their families to visit the farm, but never focused it around local, live music.”

Kicking off the series in early June was Tierro Band with Bridget Law, formerly of Elephant Revival. With a rotating selection of area musicians and a roster of food trucks slinging delicious fare, this new event has proven to be extremely sought-after by residents looking to take advantage of some mid-week fun.

“The reservations for the performances sold out within a few days, as we have a limited capacity on the property and we never want people to feel like it’s crowded,” Napp said.

While all tickets were bought up quick for shows that run through Aug. 11, there are often the occasional cancellations that allow interested parties a second chance at attending. Folks are encouraged to email SunflowerFarmMail@gmail.com to inquire about last-minute reservations.

“I think the popularity behind these music events this summer is that people are so desperate and excited to hear live music again, that they are doing as much as they can to fill the void from last year,” Napp said.

Wednesday, Frog & Fiddle will perform and Mexican cuisine will be provided by Dos Manos Food Truck.

The following week, on July 21, Denver-based Bluegrass band Chain Station will take the stage.

Food will be provided by FancyAF — a food truck that serves up poke bowls, DeadPhish Tacos made with fried cod and poblano crema and a bruschetta trio that features vegan ricotta and fig.

“We wanted to help local musicians and food vendors this year — who have been hit hard by the inability be in crowds — and offer a safe place to play music and serve food outside on the farm, with plenty of space for social distancing between families,” Napp said.

Sunflower Farm’s unique property allows visitors of all ages to jump on hay bales, sit on top of a tractor, test balancing skills on a slack line, comb the coat of a llama, explore a tree house and roast marshmallows over a bonfire.

“Also, since we have 55 acres, it feels safe to be outside on our property and being that we usually cater to kids programming, parents can hear some great local musicians while their kids are entertained too by exploring the farm,” Napp said.

Given the success of the series, organizers are hoping to offer another not-yet-announced night of music with some well-known musicians.

“We might have one more bigger final event, in August or September, with some special guests to end the season out and those reservations will go on sale very soon, if it all comes together,” Napp said. “We have very low numbers of people at all shows, so if feels very much like a private event.”

Those who missed out on obtaining tickets for this summer’s nights of music can also look forward to the possibility of dancing on the farm this autumn.

“We are only testing the water this year with 11 weeks of music, but may have a few surprise music events that pop up in the fall,” Napp said.

Not only has the series provided a way for the farm to generate some profits, it has also served as a platform for area creatives looking to perform and mobile chefs looking to serve up seasonal eats.

In 2018, Sunflower Farm was designated by Boulder County commissioners as an educational demonstration farm.

When the series wraps, Napp and staff will dive into providing area youth with countless farm-related activities.

“Our school programming for school-aged kids and preschool also starts on Aug. 16 — the week after our Wednesday evening concerts end — so we want to focus our energy towards making our school-year programs amazing as well,” Napp said.

Both programs integrate farm, nature and animals to foster deep curiosity and exploration in students. From planting carrots and learning about the wonder of compost to harvesting wool from the property’s flock of sheep, the array of offerings is varied.

For now, the summer music series provides folks of all ages an opportunity to get together, dance and graze.

“We hope everyone takes away that importance of creating community and a relief about safely gathering again with friends and family and the profound effect that being outside in nature can have on everyone,” Napp said.

The hump-day festivity has attracted parents of children who have been a part of Sunflower’s hands-on programming and those just looking to revel in some good grub and tunes.

“What I’ve loved most about hosting this series is bringing the community back together and creating community again,” said John Roberts, co-founder of Sunflower Farm.

Other upcoming musical acts include Wrenn & Ian, Big Hooray Bluegrass and Poorfree City. Food Trucks rolling in will be Tacos with Altitude, Wheels on Fire Pizza and Los Dos Bros.

“It’s been so great to watch multigenerational families meet up at the farm together for some great music and delicious food, as well as watching old friend groups with their young children picnic on the lawn again.” Napp said.

*As of Tuesday, $17 tickets for Sunflower Farm’s Farmfest — an open-house style evening from 4:30-8 p.m. — on August 18 and 25 were available.