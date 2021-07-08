Wildlife officials trying to find Boulder bear with bucket stuck on its head

A bear with a plastic bucket on his head is currently roaming the area west of Boulder, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are hoping to find it so that they can step in and help.

Jason Clay, public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said that a report about the same bear came in earlier this week. The report placed the bear in the area between Salina and Gold Hill, slightly west of where Boulder County resident Grace Miller encountered it Thursday morning.

There is a bear in the foothills west of #Boulder that has this chicken feeder stuck around its head and neck. If you see it, please call 303-291-7227. Wildlife officers would like to remove that bucket. pic.twitter.com/yMqMcwInH6 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 8, 2021

Miller saw the unexpected visitor on the deck of her Camino Bosque home at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, but by the time the animal control officer and deputy arrived, the bear had already left.

The top priority, Clay said, is getting the bear stationary. Based on the fact that the animal left Miller’s home this morning, the bucket is not causing it pain or affecting its mobility. This means that officers will need to tranquilize the bear first, which will be easier if they can approach it while it’s in a tree or taking a nap, said Clay.

“It’s still able to eat, but as the season goes on and that bear grows, [the bucket] won’t allow it to expand much,” said Clay. “So it could become a problem for that bear later in the year, and we’d like to help it out.”

Based on the picture taken by Miller, the bear is most likely wearing some sort of chicken feed bucket, Clay said. Wildlife officers cannot be completely sure until they get an up-close look at the bear, however.

“Bears want to spend the least amount of effort they can to get the most calories … which can lead to some dangerous situations for our bears, like this,” Clay said.

Clay warned that the removal of the bucket could take a long time, depending on how difficult it is to safely capture the bear. Sometimes bears disappear from easily-viewable areas for a while, reducing the chance of residents spotting and reporting it. Clay shared that an elk in the Evergreen area has had a tire stuck on its neck for two years now.

“Bears are a little easier than elks, especially this one that’s been around homes and getting rewarded with food, so I think we stand a good chance,” said Clay.

Any resident that sees or encounters this bear is encouraged to contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Denver office at 303-291-7227. Outside of business hours, they can contact Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501 and ask for an on-call wildlife officer.