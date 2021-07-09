Boulder’s Community Cycles giving e-bikes to essential workers

Community Cycles in Boulder will give 50 electric bikes to low-income essential workers starting next week, according to a release.

Out of 90 applicants, Community Cycles selected 50 essential workers to receive e-bikes starting Wednesday. These participants will attend orientation sessions where they will pick up their bikes, get help planning their routes, and be able to ask questions of bicycle commuter experts from Boulder Transportation Connections and Community Cycles.

Boulder Community Health will also attend the sessions to instruct participants on helmet use.

These 50 e-bikes are part of Community Cycles’ goal to give Boulder County residents access to 100 e-bikes in 2021. The second half of the program partners with Boulder Bike Sharing and Boulder Housing Partners to give 50 two-year memberships to Boulder B-Cycle.

Community Cycles hopes this initiative will encourage Boulder residents to try a more healthy way of commuting and reduce the community’s carbon footprint.

“Participants are eager to give up their car-centric lifestyle to try a more healthy way to commute that will also reduce their carbon footprint,” Community Cycles wrote in the release. “Many told us that they have wanted to ride a bike to work for a long time but thought it would be too far or take too long on a regular bike, or didn’t know how to plan a safe route.”