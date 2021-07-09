Boulder’s Tube to Work Day canceled for second year in a row

In deflating news for tubing enthusiasts, Boulder’s Tube To Work Day event has been canceled for the second year due to COVID-19 precautions and other issues.

In a post on the event’s page, co-founder Jeff Kagan said the continuing concerns surrounding gathering amidst the coronavirus pandemic as well as “unforeseen hiccups” led to the decision to cancel the event.

“Apologies, all,” Kagan wrote. “I’ve hit a few big old river snags that I just don’t have the means, the time or the expertise to untangle.”

The event was also canceled in 2020 due the pandemic and the temporary closure of Eben G. Fine Park, the typical launching point for the event.

First started by Kagan and Andy Gruel in 2008, Tube to Work Day has grown over the years into a Boulder summer tradition that has attracted more than 1,000 people to Boulder Creek.