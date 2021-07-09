CDOT finishes Boulder Canyon construction

There are no more traffic cones, no more flaggers, no more lane closures.

The pavement is done, the blasted rock is cleared away and the new signs are installed.

After more than two years, construction work to repair the 2013 flood damage to Colo. 119 in Boulder Canyon is complete, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The department has no plans to host a celebration in or near Boulder Canyon for the finished project, said CDOT spokesperson Jared Fiel, instead allowing residents in Nederland and nearby communities to celebrate with peace, quiet and faster commutes.

“We understand that for residents, the lack of us being there is better than us being around trying to celebrate it,” Fiel said. “We’re very happy, and we will be enjoying the road along with them.”

Nederland-area residents and business owners are thankful the canyon construction is complete, town administrator Karen Gerrity wrote in a statement.

“It will make local travel easier and the improvements are greatly appreciated,” she wrote.

The 2½-year project that began in March 2019 was initially set to be finish by December 2020. But unexpected results during rock blasting forced crews to take a more hands-on approach, Fiel said, and slowed down the project significantly.

“Normally we would have been able to go in there with big machines and plant the charges, and those did not work the way we expected them to,” Fiel said. “We had done preliminary tests and thought it was going to work, but you never really know until you get out there and start working on it, and that’s really the bulk of the delays we had.”

One blast in September 2019 brought down 20 times more rock than expected — 8,000 cubic yards rather than 400 cubic yards — and forced an overnight closure.

The $31 million project to repair 15 miles of Colo. 119 included 13 miles of repaved highway, two miles of entirely redesigned and reconstructed highway, rock blasting to widen roadway in areas where highway was washed out, rock stabilization, new highway directional and safety signage, repaired slopes, new rumble strips and 3,500 feet of trail extension.

The highway was damaged in September 2013 when the flood caused rock slides, ditch damage, roadway embankment erosion and washed-out roads that closed the canyon for three weeks.

The flood also deposited large amounts of debris, rock and sediment into Boulder Creek, causing a change in water flow that led to further erosion, according to CDOT.

“The project’s long-term improvements have transformed this corridor into a safer and more resilient environment for Colorado residents every day and especially during future flood events,” CDOT said in a statement Friday.

Contractor Zak Dirt excavated 66,000 cubic yards of rock, placed 58,000 tons of asphalt and installed 29,000 feet of concrete or metal guardrail over the course of the project, according to CDOT.

In a statement, CDOT regional transportation director Heather Paddock thanked the Nederland and Boulder County neighbors for their patience and feedback throughout the process.

“We know this project was challenging for the community during construction,” she said. “We hope the results will improve your commutes and daily lives.”