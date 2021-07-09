Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported July 9, 2021

New cases: 37

Total cases: 24,247

Total hospitalizations: 863

New hospitalizations: 0

Daily hospitalizations: 9

Daily discharges: 2

Total deaths: 261

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 21.70

7-day percent positivity: 1.9%

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

B.1.1.7: 687

B.1.351: 0

B.1.427: 44

B.1.617.2: 24

P.1: 13

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

Total cases: 561,912

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,070

Total deaths among cases: 6,837

Total hospitalizations: 32,051

Total tested: 3,198,457

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,268,495

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 2,994,370

University of Colorado Boulder cases