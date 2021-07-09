Hiker rescued after falling from First Flatiron

A 26-year-old Golden man was rescued Friday after he fell from the First Flatiron in Boulder County.

About 1:40 p.m. Friday, Boulder County dispatchers were notified of an injured hiker on the First Flatiron Trail, according to a news release.

The man had suffered a medical emergency, which caused him to fall, the release states.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group provided initial medical care and used a wheeled litter to take the man to the trailhead. American Medical Response provided further medical care and ambulance transport to an area hospital. The rescue lasted about one hour.

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks also assisted with the rescue.