Longmont affordable housing project on pace to be completed by March

Underneath a towering construction crane, hovering above downtown Longmont, work has steadily been progressing on 73 affordable housing units that will transform a former parking lot space into a multi-use neighborhood.

Justin Lightfield, Boulder County Housing Authority housing development manager, said the roughly $30 million development, known as The Spoke on Coffman, is on track to meet its projected completion in late March.

“We have approximately nine months remaining in construction,” Lightfield said. “We’ve seen no major schedule impacts to date. Our team has successfully worked through the COVID pandemic, as well as major market impacts, everything from major lumber escalation costs to metal escalation costs.”

Construction on the residential side of the community is about 40% complete and about 70% complete on the structure’s parking garage.

The Boulder County Housing Authority is among the partners coming together to create the multi-use neighborhood, 518 Coffman St. Others involved are people from the county, the Longmont Downtown Development Authority and Longmont.

Jim Williams, Boulder County Housing and Human Services strategic communications director, said there is a great need for affordable housing in the county, which the project is seeking to address.

“There are literally tens of thousands of people living in Boulder County households where they are spending more than half their income on rent or their mortgage,” Williams said. “It is not a sustainable thing, so we’re doing what we can to move forward and provide affordable housing in communities where people can live near where they work, can raise their families and have kids go to school near where they are living.”

The neighborhood housing units include one to three bedroom apartments. The housing is available to families and individuals who earn up to 60% of the area’s median income. For this year, that breaks down to $70,140 for a family of four and for a one-person household the median area income at 60% is $49,140, Lightfield said.

Twelve subsidized rental homes also are earmarked for households earning below 30% area median income. This means a maximum of $35,070 for a four-person household and $24,570 for a single-person household.

The development also will include an on-site property management office for Boulder County Housing Authority staff. A commercial space for a nonprofit café is part of the design, alongside a 4½-story parking garage with 262 parking spaces for residents and downtown employees. The parking area will have charging stations for both electric bikes and cars. The affordable housing development is primarily funded through affordable housing tax credits and a construction loan through Citi Community Capital.

The project’s architect is RNN Architects, with construction work being led by Pinkard Construction. In the weeks ahead, Lightfield said people should notice the exterior garage being painted and siding and exterior building materials beginning to be installed.

“You will see the project start to come to life,” Lightfield said. “Of course, the form of the building is already there, as people can see. But, you will start to see all the colors and building materials be integrated into the build, which is an exciting process. From there, we will work on the interior.”

With plans to have tenants move in during the spring, Williams said he expects applications to be available to prospective tenants in late fall or early winter this year. Williams said people can put their name on an interest list, which can be found on the project’s website at bit.ly/2TMMq9m. So far, he said the interest list includes about 250 people.

Lightfield said he expects the multi-use neighborhood will be a positive impact for downtown Longmont, offering affordable housing for people who need it most.

Williams echoed this.

“The Spoke on Coffman represents why we do this work,” Williams said. “I think it’s also a really great example of visionary and forward thinking and development by the city of Longmont, the downtown development authority, along with Boulder County Housing Authority. In those ways, this is going to live on for decades and generations as an example of what affordable housing is today.”