South Boulder Creek access closed at South Mesa Trailhead due to invasive mudsnails

Boulder is closing access to South Boulder Creek at the South Mesa Trailhead later this month to prevent the spread of invasive New Zealand mudsnails.

The city in October already closed access to the creek from from South Boulder Road to Marshall Road, but has now expanded the closure and is taking additional steps to the stop the spread of the invasive species starting July 19.

The South Mesa Trailhead and the Mesa Trail will remain open.

“The Open Space and Mountain Parks Department recognizes the special connection visitors can have with open space creek areas and that the closures will impact some people’s experience,” the city wrote in a release. “However, after evaluating several options, the department decided that closing creek access at the South Mesa Trailhead is necessary to help prevent infestation further downstream.”

New Zealand mudsnails are about the size of a grain of rice, and colonies reproduce rapidly and can displace native insects that fish rely upon for food, impacting fish populations and the animals that feed on them.

Officials are concerned that if they infest sensitive creek areas around the South Mesa Trailhead, they will float downstream and disrupt highly sensitive aquatic ecosystems to the east.

The city currently has year-round New Zealand mudsnail closures along portions of Dry Creek, Boulder Creek and South Boulder Creek.

Boulder residents are encouraged to take the following steps when visiting any creek areas:

Avoid accessing streams or creek areas where mudsnails have been found. If fishing in an affected area, use a wire brush to remove mud and vegetation from boots and gear immediately after stepping back onto dry ground.

If dogs go into the water, brush their paws and bellies on dry land.

Do not flush water used to clean boots or rinse equipment down storm drains.

Before returning home or entering another body of water, take precautionary steps, including freezing boots and gear overnight, soaking equipment in hot water, submerging waders and other equipment in solution specified by CPW or drying boots and gear, preferably in direct sunlight, for at least 48 hours.

For more information, visit bouldercolorado.gov/services/new-zealand-mudsnails.