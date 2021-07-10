Free, mobile coronavirus vaccine clinics scheduled in Boulder

Boulder residents who want to get a coronavirus vaccination can visit one of a series of free, mobile clinics that are scheduled for Sundays and Mondays.

Part of Colorado’s “Vaccine for All” initiative that aims to make vaccines more accessible, the clinics are scheduled for Sundays and Mondays beginning this week through through Aug. 16.

The mobile clinics will be in the Canyon Gallery at the Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave. from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays and 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays. The free clinics are open to those age 12 and older and do not require visitors to show insurance or identification or to register in advance. Visitors should enter the building at the north entrance.

Spanish-language interpretation will be available on site.

Visitors to the clinics can choose between two vaccines: the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot and the two-dose Pfizer series. The clinic recommends that anyone receiving their first dose of the Pfizer wait three weeks before coming in for their second dose. As of July 6, about 75% of the eligible population of Boulder County has already received at least one dose of either vaccine, based on publicly available data.

More information about COVID-19 vaccines and clinics can be found at bit.ly/3k1pjlQ.