GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Lafayette man accused of raping neighbor

NewsColorado News

Lafayette man accused of raping neighbor

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Jose Cervantes-Najera (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

A Lafayette man has been arrested after reportedly raping his neighbor in June.

Jose Luis Cervantes-Najera, 29, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault, false-imprisonment and third-degree assault.

According to an arrest affidavit, the named victim in the case reported the assault to Lafayette police on June 17 and said the incident occurred a few days before.

The woman told officers that she drove home to an apartment complex in Lafayette sometime after midnight and was walking through the complex when she saw some neighbors having a party in the complex’s community yard.

The woman said Cervantes-Najera, who she knew only on a first-name basis as a neighbor, was at the party and asked her to come over. The woman said she walked over to talk to Cervantes-Najera, who was with three other men.

But the woman told police that when she started talking to Cervantes-Najera, the other men left and Cervantes-Najera then sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she was eventually able to get away and run to her unit.

She initially did not go to police because she was afraid of retaliation, but was later convinced by another person to report the incident.

The woman underwent a sex assault examination and also gave the clothes she was wearing that night to police, according to the affidavit.

Police contacted Cervantes-Najera for a DNA sample, but he declined to speak to police without an attorney.

Cervantes-Najera’s bond is set at $5,000, and he is scheduled for a formal filing of charges on Tuesday. He has two prior DWAIs convictions and a conviction for driving without a license, but no felony arrests in Colorado, according to online records.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Where Do You Want To Live In Boulder?

    Where do you want to live in Boulder? Residents of remodeled Habitat Apartments enjoy wide mountain views, extended open spaces,...
  2. The Beauty Of Hardwood Flooring

    Warm, rich and luxurious—that’s the beauty of hardwood flooring! Hardwood floors add style and warmth to your home. A quality...
  3. Big Rebates On KitchenAid

    Shop J Day’s Appliance in Loveland for up to $1500 in big rebates on KitchenAid appliances for your home, now...
  4. STEM Charter School In Longmont

    Flagstaff Academy is proud to be a STEM charter school in Longmont. It is in the St. Vrain School District,...
  5. The Leader In Northern Colorado Roofing

    AJ Shirk Roofing is the leader in northern Colorado roofing. They have been providing expert roofing services to northern Colorado...