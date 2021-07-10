Lafayette man accused of raping neighbor

A Lafayette man has been arrested after reportedly raping his neighbor in June.

Jose Luis Cervantes-Najera, 29, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault, false-imprisonment and third-degree assault.

According to an arrest affidavit, the named victim in the case reported the assault to Lafayette police on June 17 and said the incident occurred a few days before.

The woman told officers that she drove home to an apartment complex in Lafayette sometime after midnight and was walking through the complex when she saw some neighbors having a party in the complex’s community yard.

The woman said Cervantes-Najera, who she knew only on a first-name basis as a neighbor, was at the party and asked her to come over. The woman said she walked over to talk to Cervantes-Najera, who was with three other men.

But the woman told police that when she started talking to Cervantes-Najera, the other men left and Cervantes-Najera then sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she was eventually able to get away and run to her unit.

She initially did not go to police because she was afraid of retaliation, but was later convinced by another person to report the incident.

The woman underwent a sex assault examination and also gave the clothes she was wearing that night to police, according to the affidavit.

Police contacted Cervantes-Najera for a DNA sample, but he declined to speak to police without an attorney.

Cervantes-Najera’s bond is set at $5,000, and he is scheduled for a formal filing of charges on Tuesday. He has two prior DWAIs convictions and a conviction for driving without a license, but no felony arrests in Colorado, according to online records.