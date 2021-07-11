Animal-free, Broadway-style Venardos Circus set to pitch its big top in Longmont later this month

The show must go on!

And it is, because the now-defunct Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus’ former ringmaster is pitching a new big top with his animal-free, Broadway-style Venardos Circus for the first time in Longmont later this month.

“It’s Cirque du Soleil talent — meets Broadway musicals — meets ‘Moulin Rouge’ or ‘Chicago’ burlesque-inspired acts with a splash of vaudeville antics in a fun, intimate circus atmosphere,” Venardos Circus Ringmaster and Producer Kevin Venardos said.

Longmont residents can grab some homemade lemonade and buttery popcorn when they step into a traditional red-and-white big top for one of 16 shows July 28-Aug. 8 at Outworld Brewing, 1725 Vista View Drive. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased online by going to venardoscircus.com.

General admission starts at $15 for youth 12 years old and younger, and adult tickets start at $25. Babies 24 months and younger are free with each paying adult but must sit in an adult’s lap. Front-row tickets are available with an additional fee, and parking is disability-friendly as well as free to circus-goers.

The former ringmaster for the “Greatest Show on Earth” said, “It was bittersweet leaving Ringling Bros. after such a long and fabulous haul with them in 2011, and it was deafeningly quiet for those of us who love the circus when the curtains closed that last time in 2017.”

Venardos Circus spokeswoman Heather Atherton said, “Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that has been reinvented for the next generation.”

“There’s no greater feeling than seeing the audience’s faces light up — it’s magical, and really, that is what the circus is all about,” Venardos said. “We dubbed ourselves ‘the little circus that could’ and what that means is our performers aim to delight audiences in every city with the same level of charisma, whether we are performing in front of 10 or 1,000 (people) — we just love interacting with people.”

Venardos Circus began in Los Angeles in 2012, but quickly grew in popularity after it performed at the L.A. County Fair in 2014 with just six performers. In 2019, Venardos pitched the familiar big top while on the road across the nation. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the circus dimmed its lights and closed its curtains last year.

“It (the pandemic) was devastating to realize we had to close the tent after the chaotic success of 2019, our most successful year to date — traveling to 20 cities and bringing roughly 100,000 people through our tent,” Venardos explained. “We are America’s circus! Our team is thrilled to finally step back into the ring — we can’t wait to bring our big top to Colorado for the first time.”

Venardos said what makes his circus more memorable for audiences is that “no one is more than 30 feet away from our traditional ring-style stage and that action is happening right in front of their faces instead of in these big, drafty arenas where it can be difficult to see the various acts.”

“The intimate atmosphere of the Venardos Circus is reflective of our values to make a connection with the audience and build a community with a show they won’t soon forget, and want to come back year after year,” Venardos added.

“We’ve been absolutely blown away by the support we’ve had in our journey so far, and we are very excited to step into Colorado for the first time in our pursuit to really be America’s circus,” Venardos said. “We hope Boulder County and Longmont residents are positively impacted by our show and invite us back next year and the years after that.”

Residents are invited to meet and mingle with the performers one hour before showtime and can do so again after the show.