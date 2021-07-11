GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily COVID-19 data for Colorado and the University of Colorado Boulder, reported July 10

Colorado case data:

Total cases: 562,401

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,070

Total deaths among cases: 6,844

Total hospitalizations: 32,064

Total tested: 3,202,471

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,273,473

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,000,796

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 0

New diagnostic tests: 11

New monitoring tests: 54

Total positive results for on-campus testing since May 10: 14

Current isolation space use: 0

