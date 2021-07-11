Letters to the editor: Support small businesses; reconsider wildlife study; Spears exposes justice flaws

Jimmy Burds: Small businesses: Big businesses want another handout

After the devastating economic fallout from the past year, leaders in Congress need to focus on helping small businesses. As a longtime business owner in Commerce City, it’s disheartening to know that some are considering proposals from big box stores that would create an annual wealth transfer of $40 to $50 billion from ordinary people to some of the most profitable companies in the world. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., has helped protect small businesses in Colorado in the past, and we need his leadership now.

Ten years ago, Congress passed the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, including an amendment from Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., to add price controls and routing mandates to our nation’s debt market. The amendment was intended to help consumers but ended up costing them billions.

The Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act forced small retailers to go from paying 1% on small debit transactions to a flat rate of 22 cents, nearly a 1,000% increase. Now some small businesses have seen their small-ticket interchange fees double or even triple.

With fewer of their employees being able to afford checking accounts, small business owners spend their valuable time writing checks rather than utilizing automatic deposits. To add further insult to injury, the same employees who cannot afford a checking account are charged a fee to cash their checks because they do not have the financial means to open a checking account at an already wildly profitable institution.

After a year and a half of wealth shifting from small businesses to the biggest businesses, there is no need to give big businesses another windfall.

Small businesses are the backbone of Colorado’s economy, and leaders like Sen. Bennet need to take a stand on credit card fees if we are to build back our economy.

Jimmy Burds

Colographics owner and CFO, Commerce City

Sidra Burshteyn: Wildlife: Reconsider killing of lions, bears

Back in March, a Colorado federal court ruled that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to properly consider the environmental impacts of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s unecological mountain lion and black bear killing studies.

If it were not for this ruling — which has halted the use of taxpayer dollars to fund mass killing of these animals to see if mule deer populations increase — this so-called “study” would still be taking place.

One of the more egregious components of this perverse plan was to kill up to half of the mountain lions in a certain region, without knowing exactly what the population estimates were for that region.

These “studies” are just one example of the culture against native carnivores that seems to plague CPW. Hundreds of mountain lions are already killed each year by trophy hunters in Colorado so, with no firm population estimates throughout the state, why wouldn’t the agency tasked with managing our wild populations err on the side of caution and ease up on the senseless killing?

Studies show that killing large numbers of mountain lions can actually increase conflicts by removing stable adult males from the population and allowing immature juveniles to take over their territories. And when trophy hunters kill adult female lions, their kittens are left to perish or search for easy sources of food because they haven’t yet learned basic survival skills.

After reading about the recent case involving a wildlife manager at CPW using the agency’s time and resources to further his own anti-carnivore agenda, it’s urgent that CPW step up and provide better management for future generations of Coloradans.

Let’s put the unbiased scientists at the helm of this sinking ship.

Sidra Burshteyn

Boulder

Judi-Beth Atwood: Justice system: Britney Spears exposes flaws

Have you been following the Free Britney Spears Movement? She has been held in a permanent probate conservatorship controlled by her father with the assistance of others.

The media loves to cover stories about the stars. I like to speak for those who are not in the public eye — families suffering from the same abuses Britney is exposing. Angry family members or ex-family members can use the court to abuse or control another person: That is not justice. What is happening in our civil courts is outrageous.

Families are being financially destroyed. The Colorado Supreme Court held public hearings in which people spoke about abuse by the courts, but the chief justices did not hear us. Boulder’s Marilyn Runner gave a compelling speech about how attorneys are exploiting families/

In my opinion, the chief justices are protecting the attorneys and not holding them accountable for fraud of the court. Attorneys are getting away with fraud and keeping families in court so they can put their own children in college. That’s simply heinous and outrageous.

Former Chief Justice Nathan Coates is under investigation by the State Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel; however, it’s very clear the process to seek justice against a liable, slanderous and fraudulent attorney is weak. The criminal justice system refuses to get involved, leaving discipline to the OARC, which rarely holds attorneys accountable for heinous and outrageous behavior.

It’s not a joke when families are harmed by someone who simply knows how to get away with lying and cheating. We here in Colorado have some excellent attorneys; however, we also have some who need to be handed an orange jumpsuit and held accountable for abusing the system that families look toward for justice and protection.

Judi-Beth Atwood

Longmont