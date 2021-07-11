PEARL aims to no longer be Longmont’s ‘best-kept secret’ for single parents

The new executive director at the faith-based nonprofit group PEARL — which provides gap assistance to single parents and helps them achieve self-sufficiency — no longer wants to be Longmont’s “best-kept secret.”

“PEARL is this little diamond in the desert and really the ‘best-kept secret’ in Longmont,” PEARL Executive Director Donna Rippey said. “However, I would really like to see us become more than that; to become the nonprofit single parents need in our community.”

The Illinois native is still learning her way around Longmont, as she moved to the community just days prior to starting at PEARL on June 1. “I want residents to stop me to say hello and tell me what PEARL can do to help single parents in Longmont so that we can be proactive with funding, helping single parents and being bolder in our community so that all families thrive,” Rippey said.

PEARL, at 1232 Boston Ave., which began in 2008 at LifeBridge Christian Church and became an independent nonprofit in 2012, clarified that although other organizations in the area help single parents, not all programs offer personalized assistance in areas of mentorship, vehicle clinics, building support systems, various scholarships, temporary or emergency financial support including providing families with groceries, college scholarships for children and summer camps hosted for its families.

“A lot of our single parents are also involved in their own pursuits of higher education to provide for their children, so we do offer some financial support for that parent’s education as well,” Rippey added.

Rippey said she stumbled across an ad seeking a new executive director for PEARL when she was seeking employment opportunities outside Illinois. “I say this position at PEARL was just waiting for me and meant for me,” Rippey said. “I applied and within a few days they called to set up an interview, and it was in that moment I knew this was the position for me and the location.”

Initially, Rippey was looking to move to somewhere warmer, like Texas, but soon decided the Deep South was a bit too warm, but that she liked the idea that snow melted faster and isn’t as thick in Colorado as it is in Illinois. “It happened as it was meant to happen and I’m so excited to be here and get working on making the lives of single parents better.”

Prior to joining PEARL, Rippey worked in various capacities at a Boys and Girls Club in Illinois. “Nonprofit work is my life’s work; it’s my passion, and the joy I see on people’s faces from being able to help them is a blessing, and it touches my heart,” Rippey said.

“The focus is not just a handout, but rather a hand up for our families,” PEARL Board Chair Hal Bagley shared. Bagley believes Rippey will help further that mission at PEARL.

Bagley said Rippey’s background, experience and compassion is what PEARL needed to bring in a broader and more diverse group of participants.

Rippey said one of the gap programs offered at PEARL “is finding cars or car repair services for single parents to ensure they are able to meet their transportation needs for their children, work or doctors’ appointments — all of which becomes excruciatingly difficult when you’re a parent on a single income.”

“We don’t stop helping a single parent once they reach certain goals,” Rippey said. “We will stick with them even after graduation, until they find that better-paying job and no longer need our assistance — I think that’s what sets us apart from the rest.”

Rippey said the work PEARL does resonated with her because she witnessed the struggle single-parent family members endured and the lack of support there is in most communities.

“I want single parents in Longmont to know that one — we are here to help you, and two — getting help isn’t a failure, nor is it something to feel defeated about,” Rippey said. “Assistance is the first step in building your tribe, your community, to help you and your little ones thrive.”

Residents can learn more about PEARL, its programs, how to get involved and how to donate to its various programs by visiting the nonprofit’s website at pearlpromise.org.