Boulder’s Premier Members Credit Union building first Thornton branch

Premier Members Credit Union, based in Boulder, is expanding into Thornton, breaking ground recently on its first branch in the Denver suburb.

The Neenan Co. is constructing the new 1,900-square-foot branch at 755 E. 144 Ave. and expects to be finished by early next year.

The full-service branch location will feature indoor banking space, drive-thru teller access, and drive-up ATM access.

“This project’s design will accommodate a variety of banking opportunities for members. As lifestyles and needs evolve, our teams felt it was important for the ‘on-the-go’ member experience to be as strong as the traditional in-person banking experience,” Neenan design manager Michele Forrest said in a statement. “Continuing to expand our partnership with PMCU means a great deal as we focus on the impact this project will have toward supporting their growth and future needs.”

