Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported July 12, 2021

New cases: 55
- Total cases: 24,302
Total hospitalizations: 864
- New hospitalizations: 1
- Daily hospitalizations: 8
- Daily discharges: 1
Total deaths: 261
- New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 27.80
7-day percent positivity: 2.2%
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 73%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 78%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of July 4, 2021
- Boulder: 36%
- Longmont: 39%
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 20%
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 6%
*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 8,371.1
- Erie: 5,403.3
- Lafayette: 6,511.6
- Longmont: 8,551.0
- Louisville: 5,474.4
- Lyons: 3,957.0
- Nederland: 1,948.1
- Superior: 4,190.2
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,934.9
Case data by racial demographic
- White
- Cases: 63.0%
- Hospitalizations: 55.5%
- Deaths: 74.9%
- Latino
- Cases: 31.7%
- Hospitalizations: 36.9%
- Deaths: 18.0%
- Black
- Cases: 1.2%
- Hospitalizations: 1.6%
- Deaths: 1.3%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 4.2%
- Hospitalizations: 6%
- Deaths: 5.9%
* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 563,086
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,077
- Total deaths among cases: 6,853
- Total hospitalizations: 32,097
- Total tested: 3,207,362
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,278,707
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,008,436