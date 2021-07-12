GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont computer company posts layoff notice,…

Business

Longmont computer company posts layoff notice, 89 affected

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A multinational computer-technology company with an office in Longmont has submitted a layoff notice to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Computer Task Group Inc., which lists Amherst, N.Y., as its headquarters, submitted information indicating that 89 people would be laid off beginning Aug. 31. The information provided by CDLE did not give a reason for the layoffs, and a phone call to the company in Longmont was not returned.

Most of the layoffs, 85, were said to be customer-service representatives, and four were managers, the state posting said.

Companies contemplating layoffs are required by law to file Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act notices so that employees can be aware of the pending actions. WARN notices are generally required when a company with more than 100 employees has a mass layoff or closes.

CTG operates at 1079 S. Hover Road in Longmont. The company website says that it is engaged in information-technology staffing, IT solutions, automation and data and analytics, among other functions.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Create A Lasting Memorial

    Landmark Monuments is a full-service monument company in Cheyenne, creating some of the finest personalized headstones, custom monuments and benches...
  2. Invest In Your Family’s Future

    If you are like most people, your financial goals may include saving for a car, for a down payment on...
  3. Funerals In Frederick

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is the first choice for meaningful funerals in Frederick Colorado. The professional staff has years of...
  4. Where Do You Want To Live In Boulder?

    Where do you want to live in Boulder? Habitat Apartments offer residents the best of Colorado. Providing easy mountain access,...
  5. The Beauty Of Hardwood Flooring

    Warm, rich and luxurious—that’s the beauty of hardwood flooring! Hardwood floors add style and warmth to your home. A quality...