Boulder man accused of attempted sex assault near Eben G. Fine Park

A Boulder man has been arrested after reportedly attempting to sexually assault a woman near Eben G. Fine Park over the weekend.

Lenny Wayne DeWitt, 60, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of attempted sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and false imprisonment.

According to an affidavit, a woman called police on Friday night and said DeWitt tried to sexually assault her near the 100 block of Arapahoe Avenue in an area that was determined to fall in unincorporated Boulder County and thus under the purview of the sheriff’s office.

The woman said she and DeWitt were friends, though she knew him as Leo and did not know his last name. She said the two of them were hanging out at a homeless campsite in the area when DeWitt took off his clothes and began asking the woman for sexual favors.

The woman said she told DeWitt no but he kept asking, at one point offering her money or drugs for sexual favors.

According to the affidavit, the woman said DeWitt then got on top of her and tried to force her to perform oral sex while she told him no and tried to get away.

The woman said DeWitt eventually stopped and left, and she called police. The woman said she was not physically injured, and officers swabbed the woman’s chest, chin and face.

DeWitt was arrested nearby, but denied the allegations and said the two were just “chilling,” according to the affidavit.

DeWitt remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on $5,000 bond and is set for a formal filing of charges on Wednesday.

He has numerous prior arrests in Colorado, including past convictions for forgery, theft, false reporting and possession of a controlled substance, according to online court records.