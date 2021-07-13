GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder settles with woman whose car was hit by…

News

Boulder settles with woman whose car was hit by city employee

Boulder Municipal Building
Boulder Municipal Building
By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder’s City Council on Tuesday approved a $12,000 settlement with a person whose car was hit by a city employee driving a city vehicle.

Yan Zhu sued the city following the Feb. 9, 2020, accident. The employee driving the city vehicle rear-ended Zhu’s vehicle while she was stopped at a stoplight at the intersection of Jay Road and Colo. 119.

In the claim, Zhu said she suffered injuries and property damage to her vehicle.

The city manager and city attorney recommended approval of the settlement.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Hot Stone Massage

    Experience the warmth of hot stone massage! A hot stone session can improve muscle relaxation, ease deep tension and help...
  2. What Is Memory Care?

    What is memory care? It requires trained staff to provide the highest level of appropriate care for seniors living with...
  3. The Longmont Chorale

    The Longmont Chorale is a community chorale group that shares the joy of singing for fun and for performance. Since...
  4. Trusted Overnight Dog Boarding

    It’s hard to leave your dog with strangers when you go out of town. Happy Hounds has a better way....
  5. Boost Your Agricultural Yield

    The experts at Eastern Colorado Seeds can help you boost your agricultural yield with the Advantage Acre® field management program....