Clovis Oncology adds former Pfizer VP to board

Business

Clovis Oncology (NYSE: CLVS) is increasing the number of directors on its board from 10 to 11 and filling that vacancy with Dr. Ronit Simantov, the company announced Monday in a news release.

Simantov is the chief medical officer at the cell-therapy company Gamida Cell Ltd. She had previously served as vice president for oncology global medical affairs at Pfizer Inc, with other experience at OSI Pharmaceuticals, CuraGen Corporation and Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals.

Simantov will receive $55,000 in annual cash retainers for her role on the board. She will also receive a one-time option to purchase 83,212 shares of Clovis Oncology stock.

