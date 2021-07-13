GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported July 13, 2021

New cases: 23

  • Total cases: 24,325

Total hospitalizations: 865

  • New hospitalizations: 1
  • Daily hospitalizations: 8
  • Daily discharges: 3

Total deaths: 261

  • New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 32.70

7-day percent positivity: 2.3%

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

  • B.1.1.7: 703
  • B.1.351: 0
  • B.1.427: 44
  • B.1.617.2: 26
  • P.1: 13

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 563,642
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,083
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,861
  • Total hospitalizations: 32,178
  • Total tested: 3,210,495
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,282,251
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,012,750

University of Colorado Boulder cases

  • New positive test results: 0
  • New diagnostic tests: 15
  • New monitoring tests: 78
  • Summer semester total cases since May 10: 14
  • Current isolation space use: 0%

