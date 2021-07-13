Dining Buzz: Dry Land opens new Longmont spot, License No. 1 is back in Boulder and more

July is shaping up to be a good month for those who enjoy libations, especially with the grand opening of Dry Land Distillers’ new location at 519 Main St., Longmont.

This venue, housed in a historic 1914 building, will include production space, outdoor seating and a new cocktail lounge featuring a turntable and a selection of vinyl for guests to enjoy. Dry Land produces a number of intriguing craft spirits, including wheat whiskies, pure cane sugar rum, gin and a pair of beverages derived from prickly pear cactus.

License No. 1 returns

In Boulder, License No. 1, 2115 13th St., the storied tavern housed in the Hotel Boulderado, reopened for business earlier this month after shuttering during the pandemic. This spot will be open Thursdays through Saturdays starting at 5 p.m., and Saturday nights will feature live music at 8 p.m.

Happy hour takes place nightly from 5-7 p.m. and features light bites, beer, wine and craft cocktails. Additionally, a refreshed bill of fare spotlights such items as calamari with dipping sauce, chicken Waldorf salad and a prime sirloin with fries.

West End shindigs

The West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder, has a pair of July events on tap that benefit the Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence.

The first is the Rye in July rooftop tasting, featuring a half-dozen artisanal ryes paired with food selections from chef Jeff Whitney. This event takes place July 22, and tickets, which cost $70 may be purchased at bit.ly/ryeinjuly.

The second event takes place on July 31, and is the 13th-annual Jul-IPA Rooftop Party. This shindig features an array of India Pale Ales, as well as a selection of whiskies, food, an auction and live music. Tickets are $35 and are available at bit.ly/jul-ipa.

Food and film fest

The Flatirons Food Film Festival, in collaboration with the Boulder County Farmers Market, will be launch a new online film and discussion series called “Farm Labor: The Human Cost of Your Food” on July 24-25.

The Saturday, July 24 program begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a streaming screening of “Dolores.” The documentary focuses on the life and work of the legendary Dolores Huerta, who, along with Cesar Chavez, cofounded the United Farm Workers union. A post-screening discussion will feature speaker Randy Shaw, author of “Beyond the Fields: Cesar Chavez, the UFW and the Struggle for Justice in the 21st Century.”

The Sunday, July 25 program begins at 1:30 p.m. with a screening of “Food Chains.” This film details the struggles of farm workers, particularly those of color, against the $4 trillion global supermarket industry. The post-film discussion panel will include Clayton Harvey, featured in “Gather,” a documentary on Indigenous Americans reclaiming ancestral food systems. Another panelist is farmworker advocate Fatuma Emmad, the co-founder of Frontline Farming, an affiliate professor at Regis University, a CU Boulder lecturer and owner of Bountiful By Design, a sustainable landscape company. Media Studies Professor Andrew Calabrese, also an associate dean for research and graduate programs in CU’s College of Media, Communication and Information, will moderate.

Tickets, available at flatironsfoodfilmfest.org, cost $12 apiece or a pass for both films runs $20.