Former CU Boulder student settles with university over sex assault investigation

A former University of Colorado Boulder student who filed a lawsuit in 2018 claiming the university did not conduct a fair investigation before expelling him in 2016 over a sex assault allegation has settled his case with the school.

Girolomo Messeri filed the suit against the university, Chancellor Phil DiStefano, Title IX Coordinator Valerie Simons, Deputy Title IX Coordinator Regina Tirella, and two Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance investigators and three standing review committee members.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, claimed the defendants violated Messeri’s 14th Amendment due process rights, Title IX rights, and also accuses the defendants of breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Online court records show that the case was withdrawn on July 2 after the two sides “resolved and settled all issues between them and as a part of their agreement stipulate that this lawsuit, including all claims, be dismissed with prejudice.”

The motion to dismiss the case did not contain any details of the settlement.

Messeri’s attorney Jason Savela declined to comment on the case. Attorneys for CU did not immediately return requests for comment.

Messeri was initially accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met in September 2016, and he was expelled in November 2016, and arrested and charged in December 2017.

But the Boulder District Attorney’s Office later dismissed the case, saying it did not believe it could get a guilty verdict at trial.

In the lawsuit, attorneys wrote Messeri was “one of a number of innocent male CU Boulder students caught up in a scheme by CU Boulder and local law enforcement to criminally prosecute young men accused of sexual misconduct — despite a lack of evidence to support the allegations — while exacting harsh disciplinary measures against them, including expulsion.”