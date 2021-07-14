Bands on the Bricks is back on Pearl Street bricks for its 25th anniversary

Last summer Bands on the Bricks — the long-running free Boulder music series — adapted to the pandemic’s new normal and livestreamed sets from the rooftop of Museum of Boulder. This year, the tradition will return to the 1300 block of Pearl Street for in-person performances, a beer garden and plenty of dancing in the streets.

“We loved that our sponsors and the community supported our Bands Above the Bricks virtual series in 2020,” said Anna Salim, vice president for events and marketing for Downtown Boulder. “It was a lot of fun to produce those livestreamed shows and bring music to our community last summer.”

While last year’s offerings provided opportunities to enjoy intimate sets from local creatives — from the comfort of one’s couch — organizers and musicians are eager to get back to in-person gigs.

“We missed the interaction between the bands and the audience — that little spark of magic when people are able to connect with each other through the music,” Salim said. “I think I am looking most forward to having that back.”

In previous years, the series would run as long as 10 weeks and feature over a dozen acts. Although this year has four scheduled dates, the lineup and festivities promise the same high-energy spirit of prior installments.

“It’s the 25th anniversary of Bands on the Bricks this year and with a modified season this summer, we knew it had to be special,” Salim said. “During the four-week series, we brought back a couple of the community’s most beloved acts, The Long Run and Hazel Miller & The Collective.”

In the tradition of tribute bands, The Long Run — a group that will kick off the series on Wednesday — brings the expansive catalogue of The Eagles to stages across the country. From uncanny renditions of “Hotel California” to “Heartache Tonight,” the group captures the same tight harmonies and premier musicianship the Grammy-winning band is known for.

“One of my first musical memories was ‘Take It To The Limit’ when I was younger, at 3 or 4 years old,” said Mark Trippensee, Longmont-based real estate broker and drummer and vocalist for The Long Run. “I’ve actually only seen them twice live — both within the last decade or so — so it wasn’t ’70s Eagles.”

The Long Run has participated in the festival several times and last year members plugged in from the top of Museum of Boulder to be a part of the virtual series.

“I’m most looking forward to seeing the music fans of Boulder release their emotions and let go of restrictions that have kept them away from live music for the last year — and to see their faces,” Trippensee said.

Fans can expect to hear radio hits and perhaps some lesser-known tracks.

“We usually try to have at least a handful of deep cuts, or songs from their solo careers, even if it’s a shorter set,” Trippensee said. “We never really do the same set list twice. They’re typically something custom-built, usually day-of show.”

While many musicians remained off the road last year, The Long Run continued touring.

“Surprisingly to some, we still played more than you’d think in 2020 – in about five different states, but less than half the shows of a normal year,” Trippensee said. “There were places in Utah, South Dakota, Texas, Kansas, rural counties, etc., that honestly just weren’t impacted all that much with everything last summer, but yet they all had their own levels of precautions based upon their own local occurrences and mandates.”

Traveling far and wide — to a sprinkling of off-the-beaten-path venues — is nothing new for the five-member band.

“One older guy I know told me in a grumpy fashion, ‘glad to see you found a way to reinvent so you could play,’ which couldn’t be further from the truth,” Trippensee said. “Since I started the band 12 years ago, we’ve always played far-reaches of the states all around us, so we weren’t doing anything different in that aspect. I just think more musicians actually noticed for the first time, since they were mostly at home.”

The Long Run’s tour schedule remains busy with numerous scheduled gigs that stretch all the way into December.

On July 29, the tribute band will take the stage at Rock & Rails in Niwot.

“As far as 2021 goes, yes, we’re booked as heavy as we’ve ever been and I’ve turned down more work than I’d like to admit,” Trippensee said. “But I try not to talk about that too much. You put your head down and just go show to show. Being a big baseball fan, I always coin a term; ‘Never talk to your pitcher during a no-hitter.’”

Boulder-based acoustic act Sturtz Duo will open for The Long Run.

“We tried to round out our short season by making sure we had a wide variety of music genres to include everything from classic rock to reggae and more,” Salim said.

Aug. 4, Selasee and The Fafa Family will bring the irie vibes to downtown Boulder.

“We’re thrilled to bring our community back together in the heart of our downtown for a 100% live event,” Salim said. “There will be a lot of the same elements our audience has come to love — lots of room to dance, break dancers from Block 1750 — but the biggest change will be that while the lawn area will remain a no-alcohol zone, the beer garden will span nearly the entire block, giving people the opportunity to spread out a bit more while enjoying their Avery beers and T/ACO margaritas.”

Organizers are also adding non-alcoholic drink options from local partners Frescos and Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha.

“There are so many great food vendors downtown, we don’t ever have to bring any extras in,” Salim said. “Boulder Bowls bean and rice cart and McDevitt Tacos will be there because that’s where they normally set up. Both Falafel King and Pizza Colóre have extended outdoor seating that will be incorporated into the beer garden area.”

While the concerts are free, folks are encouraged to visit BandsOnTheBricks.com to contribute a tax-deductible contribution via a donate button.

“As we all come back together to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Bands on the Bricks, we are inviting our community to support our efforts to bring back cherished events and help us unite the community back on our beloved Pearl Street Mall,” Salim said. “We are incredibly grateful for any amount and we’ll use the funds raised to continue to produce community events and programming.”

The beer garden opens at 5:30 p.m., opening acts start at 6 p.m. and headliners begin at 7 p.m.

“To celebrate the 25th anniversary, we do have a commemorative poster,” Salim said. “We hope that audiences take away a strong sense of community pride and a willingness to support one another as we come out of the pandemic. We need to come together and support one another in ways that we never imagined.”

Bands on the Bricks 2021

July 21 Sturtz Duo, 6 p.m., The Long Run, 7 p.m.

July 28 School of Rock House Band, 6 p.m., Hazel Miller & The Collective, 7 p.m.

Aug. 4 Shanna in a Dress, 6 p.m., Selasee and The Fafa Family, 7 p.m.

Aug. 11 Paola Inés & Norte-Sur, 6 p.m., The Quemando Salsa Band, 7 p.m.