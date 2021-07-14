Boulder County to host annual Catfish Night

Boulder County Parks & Open Space annual Catfish Night is returning Thursday.

According to a county news release, all ages are welcome at the free event, which will be from 7:30-11 p.m. Thursday at Stearns Lake on the Carolyn Holmberg Preserve near Broomfield. However, anglers age 16 and older must have a current Colorado fishing license. Registration is not required.

Attendees may use live and artificial bait, and Boulder County recommends attendees bring a headlamp or flashlight. Only shore fishing will be allowed.

Stearns Lake at Carolyn Holmberg Preserve can be accessed by the trailhead at Dillon Road on South 104th Street.

The nighttime event will go on, rain or shine.

For more information call 303-678-6204 or visit bit.ly/36DXJmI.