CDPHE reports no new COVID-19 outbreaks in Boulder County

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at area schools or businesses in Boulder County this week, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The state releases its outbreak report every Wednesday.

Since last week, one COVID-19 outbreak has been resolved, according to the CDPHE. The outbreak resolved includes Life Care Center of Longmont. It was determined June 30 and involved one resident case and one staff case. It was resolved July 8, according to the CDPHE.

This was the fourth outbreak reported at Life Care Center of Longmont.

An outbreak was determined at the business April 3, 2020, according to CDPHE data. The outbreak involved 13 resident cases, 12 staff cases and one resident death. The outbreak was resolved July 22, 2020.

The second outbreak at Life Care Center of Longmont was determined Oct. 22 and involved 99 resident cases, 50 staff cases and 32 resident deaths. The outbreak was resolved Feb. 6.

The third outbreak was determined Feb. 23 and involved three resident cases, three staff cases and one resident death, according to state data. It was resolved May 3.

According to the CDPHE, three of the COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Boulder County are still ongoing. The state considers a COVID-19 outbreak resolved when 28 days have passed with no new infections at the site.