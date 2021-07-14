Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported July 14, 2021

New cases: 22
Total cases: 24,347
Total hospitalizations: 865
New hospitalizations: 0
Daily hospitalizations: 8
Daily discharges: 3
Total deaths: 261
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 32.70
7-day percent positivity: 2.3%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 564,164
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,096
- Total deaths among cases: 6,869
- Total hospitalizations: 32,228
- Total tested: 3,213,621 c
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,286,507
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,017,932
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 0
- New diagnostic tests: 14
- New monitoring tests: 67
- Summer semester total cases since May 10: 14
- Current isolation space use: 0%