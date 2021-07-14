GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Denver Water files lawsuit against Boulder…

News

Denver Water files lawsuit against Boulder County in Gross Reservoir expansion case

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Denver Water on Monday filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court that argues Boulder County is trying to delay the Gross Reservoir expansion project.

“Boulder County is endangering the project through delays, repeated and expanding requests for information — information demands that duplicate the already completed federal permitting process in which Boulder County participated — the potential for months of additional hearings and the fact that two of the county’s three commissioners have already publicly stated their opposition to, and desire to stop, the expansion project,” Denver Water stated in a news release.

Boulder County’s Community Planning & Permitting staff in late June determined that Denver Water failed to supply satisfactory responses to the various referral agencies’ response letters and to some of the comments submitted by the public.

“Accordingly, Community Planning & Permitting staff will base its staff recommendation on review of the file as it exists,” Director Dale Case wrote in the letter.

Gross Reservoir is a 440-acre reservoir just west of Eldorado Canyon State Park at the southern end of Boulder County. Denver Water received final approval last year from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to raise the existing dam from 340 feet to 465 feet and more than triple the reservoir’s capacity from 41,811 acre-feet to 114,000.

This is a developing story. 

