Sovrn Holdings acquires Proper Media

Boulder-based publishing technology company Sovrn Holdings Inc. has acquired the San Diego advertising agency Proper Media, the companies announced Wednesday in a news release.

“Sovrn and Proper Media share a commitment to help publishers better understand, operate and grow their business,” Sovrn CEO Walter Knapp said in a statement. “Programmatic advertising is a complex challenge for publishers, and many don’t have the time, resources or expertise to best navigate these changes on their own. Our aim is to help our customers make and keep more of their hard-earned revenues, giving them insights to make better decisions and investments.”

According to the news release, the acquisition will allow the companies to combine high-yield advertising with personalized, insightful data to help publishers monetize their content.

