Wildlife officers remove chicken feeder from bear’s head

Wildlife officers were able to locate a bear that had been roaming Boulder County for at least a week with a chicken feeder stuck on its head and free the animal.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay said a caller reported the bear was in a tree on Tuesday outside a home on Fourmile Canyon Road.

Wildlife officers were able to respond in time and tranquilize the bear and cut the feeder off. Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted a video of the rescue Wednesday morning.

Wildlife officers remove a chicken feeder stuck on the head of this bear just west of #Boulder. The first report we received of this bear was on July 6, so that bucket had been on its head for at least one week before wildlife officers were able to free her of it. #WildlifeRescue pic.twitter.com/ltAi0JlnJ7 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 14, 2021

Clay said the bear was first spotted with the bucket on its head on July 6, so the bear had been stuck for at least a week.

Luckily, Clay said there were no wounds or sores from the feeder. The bear, a yearling female, was a bit thin, likely due to the feeder making it difficult for the bear to eat, but Clay said it was in good health otherwise.