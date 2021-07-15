Vibrant and eclectic: Trident’s lush back patio hosts concerts, comedy, midnight brunches and more

While Trident Booksellers & Cafe has always been a sought-after place to purchase a page-turner, enjoy a well-crafted cappuccino and clock hours on a laptop while working remotely, it is quickly becoming one of Boulder’s most diverse community venues.

The shop’s vine-draped patio has been the locale of comedy shows, plays, film screenings and continues to host a rotating selection of area musicians eager to perform in a space that is both intimate and seeped in history.

“As soon as the city received word that groups could gather again, Trident brought me on to manage events,” said Sea Snyder. “I try and be as objective as possible in booking. In my opinion, the more avant-garde the better, however I understand that’s not everyone’s cup of tea.”

On Saturday, the bookstore threw a Midnight Brunch — an after-hours shindig for those who don’t turn in early.

“Roughly 70 to 80 people came out and drank mimosas and ate quiche and danced,” Snyder said. “My intention with this particular event is a late-night offering to our Boulder night owls.”

The next Midnight Brunch is scheduled for 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 21.

With plenty of tables and chairs to comfortably lounge, overhead string lights, hanging baskets of flowering blooms, rose bushes and an outside bar that features four beer taps, the revamped patio — bordered by a wall of mismatched salvaged doors — provides an ambiance not found in a typical bar.

“Since May, we’ve hosted 30-plus events and have about 50-plus booked,” Snyder said. “Trident has always been a place for community. We’d like to showcase the magic of our back patio, while also keeping a commitment to the cafe and bookstore you love.”

During the pandemic, to keep sales afloat, Trident sold Mystery Book Bags. The $50 packages — with a retail value of $75 — included four to six books and the buyer’s choice of coffee or tea. Boulder residents had the option of having the curated assortment delivered to their doors via a bike carrier.

It the wake of COVID-19, eight longtime staff members took ownership of Boulder’s oldest coffee shop that has provided literature and lattes since the early 1980s.

The Trident partnership group consists of Ashkan and Amanda Angha, Joellen and Scott Raderstorf, Peter Jones, Crystal Garcia, Jake Dirnberger, Wisteria Bristol, Sofia Miranda, Cyanne Stonesmith, Sara Preinitz and Dillon Cramer

“Love the easy, inviting atmosphere of Trident’s back patio,” said Emily Reynolds, rhythm guitarist and vocalist of the band Espresso!, who will perform at Trident at 7 p.m. Saturday. “Our band Espresso! is vibrant and eclectic in our musical choices — jazz, swing, gypsy jazz, bossa nova. Trident is the same, vibrant and eclectic. We love playing in this comfortable and appealing setting.”

Reynolds is no stranger to performing at coffeehouses. Pre-pandemic, Espresso! could be found regularly jamming at Caffè Sole in South Boulder — vibrant sets that would often spiral into all-out dance parties.

Over the years, she has also found Trident to be an inspirational haven that provided the right atmosphere when it was time for her to focus and get to work.

“Trident is so iconic,” Reynolds said. “I used to spend a great deal of time at Trident and wrote several books and other projects there, in no small way attributable to the power of caffeinated drinks. Now, I go for the music on the beautiful back patio. And Espresso! plays caffeinated swing, so it comes full circle.”

Espresso! brings an old world feel to today with a sound that will transport listeners to the cobblestone streets of Paris. It’s a soundtrack that pairs perfectly with one of Trident’s fresh pastries.

“We do vocals in English and in French, according to the gypsy jazz tradition,” Reynolds said. “I have a new French tune to introduce — ‘Que Reste-t-il de nos Amours?’”

Known for tight musicianship and high-energy sets, Espresso! continues to attract fans of all ages.

“We feature our red-hot instrumentalists, the amazing Bill Pontarelli on clarinet and National Mandolin Champion Jordan Ramsey on mandolin,” Reynolds said. “Duane Webster plays an awesome upright bass and I play cool jazz rhythm guitar. Everyone in the band sings, offering lots of variety — from Hoagy Carmichael to Sidney Bechet.”

For Reynolds, returning to live shows is much welcomed after the isolation of last year.

“It is just grand to see all our favorite fans out to hear music these days,” Reynolds said. “The camaraderie among band members is contagious. I think people listening to our music have fun because they see us having fun. The sheer exuberance of being together and creating music again is astonishing.”

In addition to expanding events, Trident is also increasing its beer and wine selection with eight new taps in the bookstore that will feature two red wines, two white wines and four beer taps.

“I just booked a karaoke night for Oct. 1,” Snyder said. “Along with the Midnight Brunch event we just hosted, karaoke has been on my bucket list. Shows in November are a bit contingent on weather, however still possible with the roof coverage of our back patio.”

Those interested in scheduling an event are encouraged to email events@tridentcafe.com.

While the Pearl Street store is still a place where students cram, players engage in chess matches and tea connoisseurs savor a steaming cup of aged oolong, it is also a place where patrons can belt out in song, discover a new favorite singer-songwriter or share a laugh with area standups.

“We’ve received such positive feedback from attendees and surprisingly a lot of guests who were unaware our patio existed,” Snyder said. “It’s been a pleasure to witness.”

