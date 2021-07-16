Boulder coronavirus vaccine clinics to offer Walmart gift cards

Two free Boulder coronavirus vaccination clinics will participate in an incentive program.

According to a news release, the clinics from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday were chosen to participate in the pilot vaccine gift card program, which offers a $100 Walmart gift card to participants while supplies last. Each site will have 100 cards at the start of each day.

Both clinics will be at the Boulder Public Library main branch, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., in the Canyon Gallery.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine each will be available. Those 12 and older can attend.

Neither insurance, identification nor pre-registration is required. However, people may reserve a spot online at bit.ly/3kt284k. Spanish language interpreters will be available.

Organizers warned those attending the Sunday clinic should expect limited parking because the Boulder Creek Fest is happening at the same time.