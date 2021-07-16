GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County hosts Zero Waste Art Contest

Local News

Boulder County hosts Zero Waste Art Contest

By | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Boulder County Resource Conservation Division is hosting a public art contest that encourages participants to transform plastic waste into artwork in celebration of Plastic Free July.

The Zero Waste Art Contest is open to all ages and skill levels. Individuals, clubs, schools, families, and businesses are all encouraged to participate. Participants can design anything that interests them. The only requirement is that it be made of reused plastic materials — whether that be bottle caps, candy wrappers, straws, or any other plastic litter.

The Boulder County Resource Conservation Division hopes the contest will spread awareness about the effects of plastic pollution on the environment.

Entries are due by 11:59 p.m. July 31. Submissions, including the title of the artwork, name(s) of the artist(s), and a photo of the artwork, should be sent to plasticfreeboco@bouldercounty.org. More information can be found at boco.org/plasticscampaign.

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Don’t Remodel—Refinish!

    Bathrooms and kitchens get a lot of heavy use. If yours could use an update, don’t remodel—refinish with Miracle Method...
  2. Your One-Stop Shop For The Best Beverages

    Wyatt’s Wet Goods is your one-stop shop for fine wines, unique craft beer and local selections from your favorite wineries,...
  3. What Does A Funeral Cost?

    What does a funeral cost? Viegut Funeral Home takes the mystery out of your decision making, because the costs of...
  4. Why You Need To See The Shores Community

    We can tell you about the great location and amenities, but you need to see The Shores community in Longmont...
  5. Hot Stone Massage

    Experience the warmth of hot stone massage! A hot stone session can improve muscle relaxation, ease deep tension and help...