GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder police officer dies while hiking in…

NewsColorado News

Boulder police officer dies while hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Ashley Haarmann (Boulder Police Department)

The 35-year-old woman who died after an apparent fall in Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday has been identified as a Boulder police officer.

The Boulder Police Department in a release Friday morning said the hiker was identified as Officer Ashley Haarmann, 35. Haarmann had worked for the Boulder Police Department for approximately one and half years, according to the release.

“Our department is again mourning the loss of a friend, coworker and dedicated public servant,” Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement. “Ashley was doing something she loved yesterday, and though it’s not much, I hope we can take some solace in that.”

According to a release from the Rocky Mountain National Park, rangers were notified by one of Haarmann’s family members that they had received information via a satellite communication device of an emergency just west of Martha’s Couloir on Mount Lady Washington.

Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members arrived on scene at 4:45 p.m. Thursday and were aided with aerial search efforts by Mesa Verde Interagency Helitak crew, assigned to the Morgan Creek Fire near Steamboat Springs.

Officials said it appears Haarmann fell about 200 feet.

Her body was flown at approximately 8:15 p.m. Thursday via a long line operation to the Upper Beaver Meadows helipad where she was transferred to the Boulder County Coroner’s office.

According to the release, Herold sent members of the police department’s command staff to the park to make sure Haarmann’s body was covered with the American flag until her body was flown to the coroner’s office.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Don’t Remodel—Refinish!

    Bathrooms and kitchens get a lot of heavy use. If yours could use an update, don’t remodel—refinish with Miracle Method...
  2. Your One-Stop Shop For The Best Beverages

    Wyatt’s Wet Goods is your one-stop shop for fine wines, unique craft beer and local selections from your favorite wineries,...
  3. What Does A Funeral Cost?

    What does a funeral cost? Viegut Funeral Home takes the mystery out of your decision making, because the costs of...
  4. Why You Need To See The Shores Community

    We can tell you about the great location and amenities, but you need to see The Shores community in Longmont...
  5. Hot Stone Massage

    Experience the warmth of hot stone massage! A hot stone session can improve muscle relaxation, ease deep tension and help...