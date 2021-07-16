Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported July 16, 2021

New cases: 23
Total cases: 24,392
Total hospitalizations: 866
New hospitalizations: 1
Daily hospitalizations: 9
Daily discharges: 1
Total deaths: 261
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 36.40
7-day percent positivity: 2.3%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 565,294
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,107
- Total deaths among cases: 6,876
- Total hospitalizations: 32,327
- Total tested: 3,220,338
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,290,682
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,022,771
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 1
- New diagnostic tests: 13
- New monitoring tests: 53
- Summer semester total cases since May 10: 16
- Current isolation space use: 0%