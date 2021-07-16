GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Ozone action alert in effect in Boulder County until 4 p.m. Saturday

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an ozone action day alert that will last through at least 4 p.m. Saturday for the Front Range.

CDPHE announced Friday that the most affected areas would include the Denver-Boulder area in addition to the southern and western parts of the metro area. This alert also extends north and east to Greeley and Platteville.

Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the highest levels on Saturday, which is categorized as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” according to the announcement. Active children and adults in these areas, and people with lung diseases such as asthma, are advised to reduce outdoor exertion from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

